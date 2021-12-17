KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

