Kim Salem-Jackson Sells 2,736 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AKAM stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. 2,354,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,413. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

