Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 39122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.