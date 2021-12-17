Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,656. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.