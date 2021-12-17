Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.06. 3,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.45 and a 52-week high of $442.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

