Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

KIGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

