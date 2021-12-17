Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kirin stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. Kirin has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirin will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

