KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of NYSE KAHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 42,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,243. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

