Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

KHTRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Europe raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $$4.00 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.