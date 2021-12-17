Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the November 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have commented on KOJAF. Danske cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

