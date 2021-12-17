Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RDSMY opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $56.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDSMY. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($212.36) to €195.00 ($219.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

