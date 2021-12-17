Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in November

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,271. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

