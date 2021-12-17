Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,788 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 163,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,766 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

