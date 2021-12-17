Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 43,116 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

