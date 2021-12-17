Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 669 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

