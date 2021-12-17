Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,400 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

