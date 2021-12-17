Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,475 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average of $207.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

