Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

