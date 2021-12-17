LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys Shares of 177,000 Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 177,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.13% of Spire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,019,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,275. Spire Co. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Spire Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

