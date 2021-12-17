LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys Shares of 84,000 Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

ARQQ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 9,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,140. Arqit Quantum Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Profile

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.