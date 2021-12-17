LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Stryker were worth $63,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.27. 9,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.67. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.