LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 102,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.41% of C3.ai worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $38,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 219,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 16.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 394,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,671,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 684,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,368,765. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

