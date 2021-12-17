LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $33,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. 15,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,606. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

