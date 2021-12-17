LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.12 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $243,588.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.86 or 0.08242598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.51 or 0.99817245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

