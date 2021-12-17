Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,757 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.