Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
