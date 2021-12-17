Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

