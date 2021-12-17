LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Sells $113,221.80 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LC shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

