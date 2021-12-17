Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Lennar stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. 146,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

