Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Costain Group (LON:COST)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on the stock.

Shares of COST opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.63) on Monday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.40 ($1.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.13. The company has a market cap of £130.60 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61.

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan acquired 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £4,370.22 ($5,775.37).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

