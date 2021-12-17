Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.62) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.81) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 432.50 ($5.72).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 367.30 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £48.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 365.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.55).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

