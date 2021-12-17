Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.54. 153,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,086,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

