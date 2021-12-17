Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,044.41

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,044.41 ($27.02) and traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($26.83). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($26.96), with a volume of 123,242 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIO. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,965 ($25.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($30.80) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,044.41.
In other news, insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.41) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,508.26).
About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
