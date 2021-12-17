Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,044.41

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,044.41 ($27.02) and traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($26.83). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($26.96), with a volume of 123,242 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIO. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,965 ($25.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($30.80) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,044.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 1.02%.

In other news, insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.41) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,508.26).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

