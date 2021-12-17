Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

