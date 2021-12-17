Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 15,600 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 190,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 209,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of MLCO opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.