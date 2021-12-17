Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 147,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $11,238,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $245.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.11.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

