Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of LVLU opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.