Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 40.4% in November

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,934. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
