Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 40.4% in November

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,934. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

