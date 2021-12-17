LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $101.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,096 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,581,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

