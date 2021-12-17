Macquarie Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target to $37.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.19. FOX has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FOX by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

