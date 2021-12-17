Macquarie Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $185.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective reduced by Macquarie from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

