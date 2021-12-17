Maecenas Market Capitalization Hits $217,371.13 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $217,371.13 and $1,020.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004495 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039249 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00202119 BTC.
About Maecenas
According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “
Maecenas Coin Trading
