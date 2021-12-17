Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

