Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 0.9%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

