Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.06. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.