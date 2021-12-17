Mango Markets (MNGO) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

