ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

