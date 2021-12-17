MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Sells $51,591.28 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HZO opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.70. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

