Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 404,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

