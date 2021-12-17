Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68.

