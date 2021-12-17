Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCV stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

